Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.26. 1,097,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

