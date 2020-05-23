Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 15,042 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.