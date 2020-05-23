Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $26.98 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 251,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

