Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 25,400 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.61. 1,738,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.