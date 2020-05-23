Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 40,912 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 319,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,318. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

