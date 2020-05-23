Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 716,983 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 716,983 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. AXA boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. 13,418,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,063,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

