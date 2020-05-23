Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,682 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $47,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Booking by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,730.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,631.30. The stock had a trading volume of 560,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,733.66. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

