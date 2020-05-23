FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,932.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 73.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and Coinbe. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $573,653.09 and approximately $8,932.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.02104467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00093173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00180015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, CPDAX, Livecoin, Coinbe, Allbit, COSS, Token Store, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

