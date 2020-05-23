Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,066,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 59,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. 1,626,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,431. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.