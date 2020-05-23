Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Sells 55,897 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 55,897 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $816.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,947,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $706.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.84 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

