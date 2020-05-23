Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,023,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $147,353,000 after buying an additional 76,676 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Argus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,535 shares of company stock valued at $65,708,070 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.85. 4,963,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $165.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

