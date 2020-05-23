Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in May

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 29,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HBAN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.10. 4,907,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.