Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

INTC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

