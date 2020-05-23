InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. 122,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,969. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

