JD Coin (JDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $539,370.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.02104467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00093173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00180015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

