JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Increased by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 540.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares during the quarter. JD.Com comprises about 9.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of JD.Com worth $203,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,911,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth $73,202,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 22,444,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.