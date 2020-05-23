Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 20,467,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

