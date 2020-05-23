Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 39,468 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 4.6% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,885,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.