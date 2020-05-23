Lannebo Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 3.0% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.86. 5,620,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,105. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.