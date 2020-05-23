Lannebo Fonder AB Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 3.8% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

