Lannebo Fonder AB Has $877,000 Stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Upland Software comprises 0.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.13% of Upland Software worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of UPLD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 203,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $770.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

