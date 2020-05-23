Lannebo Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 5,000 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.65. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

