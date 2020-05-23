Lannebo Fonder AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,082,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,970. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

