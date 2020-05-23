LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0086

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $61,896.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,033,675,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,871,589 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

