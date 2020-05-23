Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

