Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

LOW traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

