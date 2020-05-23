Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00 at Nomura Instinet

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

