Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,013,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,354,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 3.45. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.