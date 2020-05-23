Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

