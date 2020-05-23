Morgan Stanley Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $15.00

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Correction

Analyst Recommendations for Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit