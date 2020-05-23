Morgan Stanley Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $15.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.