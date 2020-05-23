Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

