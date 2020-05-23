Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,508 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,983. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

