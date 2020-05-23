Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 77,262 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. 5,484,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,092. The stock has a market cap of $276.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

