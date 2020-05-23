Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $46.81 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

