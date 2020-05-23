Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nike by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 118,289 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nike by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

