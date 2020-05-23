Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,514 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

