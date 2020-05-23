MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVC CAPITAL INC is a business development company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the listing symbol MVC and is advised by The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC. MVC provides long-term equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies in a variety of industries primarily located in the U.S. The investments can take the form of common and preferred stock (control and non-control investments) and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; senior and subordinated loans; or convertible securities. MVC serves as the lead investor for transactions, as well as a co-investor in companies along with other private equity sponsors. “

MVC has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lowered MVC Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered MVC Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MVC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 15,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. MVC Capital has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

