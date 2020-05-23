Neutron (NTRN) Achieves Market Cap of $184,178.86

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $184,178.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000373 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

