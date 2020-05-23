Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 1,943,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,393. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,855,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

