Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Norbord from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norbord from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,702,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 146,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

