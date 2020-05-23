NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. 1,512,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NRG Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

