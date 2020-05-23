NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.9% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.04 on Friday, hitting $361.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,601,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

