Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Olin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after acquiring an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,963,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,438 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

