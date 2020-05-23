OneLedger Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $124,740.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.03684321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, UEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

