Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Up 8.2% in May

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 490,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

