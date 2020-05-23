Own (CHX) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Own Token Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Own is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

