PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PAR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

