Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Billion

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $6.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.23 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $28.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.14 billion to $30.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.52 billion to $32.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 2,546,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit