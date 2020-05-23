Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

