Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 417,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protective Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Protective Insurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 6,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,797. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.